Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Price Reaches $9.88 on Major Exchanges

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be bought for about $9.88 or 0.00105144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. In the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $17.00 million and approximately $31,866.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.88 or 0.05876170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,720,301 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

