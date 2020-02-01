Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will report sales of $2.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.61 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dicks Sporting Goods.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,576. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,642 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $26,823,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 173.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 350,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.