Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Position Increased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after buying an additional 1,218,642 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,823,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 350,254 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

NYSE:DKS opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

