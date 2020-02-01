Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $15.80, approximately 1,369,458 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 442% from the average daily volume of 252,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

DGII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $452.76 million, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digi International by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 43,474 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digi International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digi International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

