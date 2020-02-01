DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $799.29 Million

Brokerages predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will report $799.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $831.17 million and the lowest is $781.21 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported sales of $778.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus cut their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $162.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

NYSE:DLR traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $122.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average of $122.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $106.39 and a 12-month high of $136.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $46,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

