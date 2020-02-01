Dinero Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.00 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 279.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Dinero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. Dinero has a market cap of $5,392.00 and $37.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dinero has traded up 160.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dinero alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Dinero

Dinero (CRYPTO:DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.