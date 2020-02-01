Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Up 6.2%

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $27.86, 1,635,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 213% from the average session volume of 522,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 3,077.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

