Discoverie Group’s (DSCV) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 641 ($8.43) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 579 ($7.62). FinnCap’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Discoverie Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 562.67 ($7.40).

DSCV stock opened at GBX 570 ($7.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 562.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 486.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.62 million and a PE ratio of 26.89. Discoverie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 381 ($5.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.40 ($7.69).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

