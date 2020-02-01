DogeCash Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a market cap of $30,536.00 and $53.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00020982 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00122454 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000969 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

