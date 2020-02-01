Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

DLB opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $70.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $319,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,146,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

