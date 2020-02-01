Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.50 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.34. 891,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,210. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.28. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $70.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $319,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

