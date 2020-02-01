Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.76

Shares of Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and traded as high as $35.70. Dollarama shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 2,354 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75.

Dollarama Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

