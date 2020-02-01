Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Receives GBX 308 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 308 ($4.05).

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider David Wild sold 446,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total value of £1,384,193.40 ($1,820,827.94). Also, insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($41,041.83).

Shares of DOM stock traded up GBX 5.05 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 312.45 ($4.11). 2,748,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 310.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 275.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.