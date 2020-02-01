Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.80. 191,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.