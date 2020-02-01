DP Eurasia’s (DPEU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
DPEU opened at GBX 63 ($0.83) on Tuesday. DP Eurasia has a 12-month low of GBX 46.90 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 131.40 ($1.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.73.
DP Eurasia Company Profile
