DP Eurasia’s (DPEU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DPEU opened at GBX 63 ($0.83) on Tuesday. DP Eurasia has a 12-month low of GBX 46.90 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 131.40 ($1.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.73.

DP Eurasia Company Profile

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

