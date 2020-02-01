Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Bought by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 89.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNKN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. 616,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,382. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

