Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $160.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $113.23 and a 52-week high of $161.38.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.09.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

