Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.73 Million in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of ArQule at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter worth $2,964,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter worth $1,597,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArQule stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. ArQule, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $20.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 805.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ARQL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

