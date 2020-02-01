Dynamic (DYN) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Dynamic has a market cap of $543,025.00 and $11,136.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,393.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.51 or 0.01951656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.57 or 0.04036925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00751647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00123058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00779501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009266 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00699883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,882,212 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

