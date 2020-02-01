Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00005066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Dynamite has a total market cap of $148,836.00 and approximately $218,867.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00314286 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001732 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 857,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,795 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

