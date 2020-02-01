Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.20-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.78. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.20-7.60 EPS.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

