Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.20-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.74. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.20-7.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $71.27 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

