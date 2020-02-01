Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.20-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.74. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.20-7.60 EPS.
Shares of EMN traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.27. 2,691,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,998. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.83.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
