Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.20-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.74. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.20-7.60 EPS.

Shares of EMN traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.27. 2,691,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,998. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.83.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

