eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. eBay reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,442,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,783. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

