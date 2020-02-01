eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,442,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,783. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. eBay has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in eBay by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in eBay by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 56,749 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 34,869 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.