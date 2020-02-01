EBCoin (EBC) Trading Down 14.2% This Week

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. EBCoin has a market cap of $672,552.00 and $219.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EBCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.02973899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00193346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.