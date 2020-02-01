ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ECN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.42.
TSE ECN traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.60. The company had a trading volume of 420,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,703. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.64. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$3.75 and a one year high of C$5.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.