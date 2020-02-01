Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $2,088,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 47,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.02 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.