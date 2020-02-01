Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $300.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.38.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $14.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,140,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $163.08 and a one year high of $247.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $1,258,332.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,838.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

