Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.49-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.15-6.40 EPS.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $14.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $163.08 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.23 and a 200 day moving average of $226.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.38.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $1,258,332.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,838.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

