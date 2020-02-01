Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $236.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $14.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.86. 4,140,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $163.08 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $1,258,332.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,838.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,447,000 after buying an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 92.0% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 113,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.