Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.15-6.40 EPS.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $14.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.63. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $163.08 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.38.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $1,258,332.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,838.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,091,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,757.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

