Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.49-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.15-6.40 EPS.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $163.08 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Cfra raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.38.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Insiders sold a total of 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

