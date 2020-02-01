eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Trading Down 6.9%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $103.87 and last traded at $105.16, 790,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 838,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.00.

EHTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 362.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.52.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

