Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESLT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.37. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

