Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.93-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.152-1.152 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.65-4.65 EPS.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.88.

EA traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $107.92. 6,995,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average is $99.94. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,676.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

