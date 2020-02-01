Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.88.

NASDAQ EA traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $107.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,977,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,228. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

