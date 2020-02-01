Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.65-4.65 EPS.

EA traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,995,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,228. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $114.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. Nomura increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Electronic Arts to and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.88.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,676.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.