Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock valued at $198,037,912. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $139.64. 3,913,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,313. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $143.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day moving average of $117.67.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.