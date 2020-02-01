Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 703 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in L3Harris by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $221.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.84. L3Harris has a one year low of $151.77 and a one year high of $225.85.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

