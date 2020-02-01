Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 171,020 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.31% of Vericel worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,846,000 after buying an additional 73,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the second quarter worth $16,152,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 18.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 714,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 112,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vericel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. Vericel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $733.00 million, a PE ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

VCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $278,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.