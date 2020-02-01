Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 173,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.30% of ChemoCentryx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 488,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 189.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $44.21.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 89,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $3,559,133.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,461.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $55,396.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,348,030 shares of company stock valued at $45,321,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

