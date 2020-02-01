Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.16% of Sandy Spring Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SASR opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Several analysts have commented on SASR shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

