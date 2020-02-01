Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New Investment in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,533,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,287 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,376 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.93%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.