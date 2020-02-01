Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 394,289 Shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 394,289 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 3.92% of OncoCyte worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 83,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 19.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 68,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OCX stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. OncoCyte Corp has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,391,466 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,005,566.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OCX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.