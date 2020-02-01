Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $110,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 474 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. First Analysis cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.48.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $234.78 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,212,700.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,999. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

