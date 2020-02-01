Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Decreased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,663,000 after acquiring an additional 360,690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,442,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,037,000 after acquiring an additional 72,730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,194,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 784,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

EMR traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,309,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,904. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.