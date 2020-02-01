Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.79

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 203893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

ENLAY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

