Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.20.

ERF stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,962. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$6.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total value of C$1,263,897.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,389.50.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

