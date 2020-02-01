Enjin Coin Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $81.05 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Coinrail. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.02994829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,438,521 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinrail, IDEX, COSS, OKEx, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, HitBTC, AirSwap, Upbit, Cobinhood, Binance, Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.